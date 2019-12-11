JUST IN
You are here: Home » Markets » News

CSB Bank trades lower for fifth straight day, down 16% since listing
Business Standard

Aramco's indicative debut price seen at 35.2 riyals, 10% above IPO price

Saudi Arabian Oil Co (Aramco), whose shares make their stock market debut at 0730 GMT, priced its record IPO last week, raising $25.6 billion

Reuters  |  Dubai 

Saudi Aramco

Saudi Aramco shares were indicated at 35.2 riyal ($9.39) each in the pre-market auction on Wednesday, 10% above their IPO price of 32 riyals, Refintiv data shows.

Saudi Arabian Oil Co (Aramco), whose shares make their stock market debut at 0730 GMT, priced its record initial public offering (IPO) last week, raising $25.6 billion.

 
First Published: Wed, December 11 2019. 12:47 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU