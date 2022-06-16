ATF prices hiked by 16%, touch new record, as global crude prices soar

-
ALSO READ
Jet Airways 2.0 faces turbulence before take-off?
Jet Airways appoints SriLankan Airlines ex-CEO Vipula Gunatilleka as CFO
Diesel price for bulk users hiked Rs 25/litre; pvt retailers fear closure
Jet Airways hires senior executives as it prepares to take wing again
Jet Airways staff association challenges resolution plan before NCLAT
-
Jet fuel prices on Thursday were hiked by the steepest ever 16 per cent to catapult rates to an all-time high in step with hardening international oil rates.
The price of aviation turbine fuel (ATF) -- the fuel that helps aeroplanes fly -- has been increased by Rs 19,757.13 per kilolitre, or 16.26 per cent, to Rs 1,41,232.87 per kl (Rs 141.2 per litre) in the national capital, according to a price notification of state-owned fuel retailers.
The hike, which comes on the back of a marginal 1.3 per cent (Rs 1,563.97 per kl) cut in rate earlier this month, takes jet fuel prices to record high across the country.
The increase is in step with firming international oil rates. Brent - the world's most popular crude oil benchmark - was on Thursday trading at USD 119.16 per barrel - the highest in almost a decade.
ATF prices are revised on the 1st and 16th of every month based on the average of benchmark international rates.
The increase in jet fuel price will raise the operating cost for airlines. ATF makes up to 40 per cent of an airline's operating cost.
The June 1 reduction had come after 10 rounds of price increases this year.
ATF in Mumbai now costs Rs 1,40,092.74 per kl, while it is priced at Rs 1,46,322.23 in Kolkata and Rs 1,46,215.85 in Chennai.
Rates differ from state to state, depending on the incidence of local taxation.
Meanwhile, petrol and diesel prices remained unchanged at Rs 96.72 per litre and Rs 89.62 a litre, respectively. An excise duty cut by the government had helped reduce petrol by Rs 8.69 a litre and diesel by Rs 7.05 per litre on May 22, but for that, the base price has remained unchanged since April 6. Before that, prices had risen by a record Rs 10 per litre each.
The retail prices of petrol, diesel and domestic cooking gas are way below the cost.
Petrol and diesel rates are revised daily, based on equivalent rates in the international market.
Fuel rates have been on the rise in India because energy prices globally have risen on the back of supply concerns following, Russia's invasion of Ukraine and demand returning after being hit by the pandemic. India is 85 per cent dependent on imports to meet its oil needs.
To compound things, the rupee has depreciated against the US dollar, making imports costlier.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU