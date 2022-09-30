Aurionpro soars to 14-year high; stock up 83% in the last 3 months

Shares of hit an over 14-year high of Rs 468, on jumping 4 per cent on the BSE in Friday’s intra-day trade. The stock has surged 14 per cent in past two trading sessions in an otherwise weak market.

Further, the stock of computer software services provider is trading at its highest level since January 2008. It had hit a record high of Rs 547 on January 4, 2008. In comparison, the S&P BSE Sensex was down 0.3 per cent at 56,235 at 09:24 am.

In the past three months, the stock price of Aurionpro has zoomed 83 per cent, as compared to a 6 per cent rise in the Sensex. In the last one year, it has been more-than-doubled or up 131 per cent, as against 5 per cent decline in the benchmark index.

Aurionpro is an advanced technology solutions company catering to the needs of banking, mobility, payments and Government sectors. Aurionpro, through constant technological innovations, has also diversified into newer businesses such as Smart City and Smart Mobility, data centre consulting etc.

In the past two weeks, the stock has soared 20 per cent after the company bagged order from one of the largest public sector banks in India. On September 21, Aurionpro announced an order win in its Murex services segment from one of the dominant public sectors banks in India, which will cover upgrading their Murex version from older version to new version. The implementation will be spread over 18 months, the company had said in a statement.

Meanwhile, worldwide, banks and financial institutions continue to spend big on technology and rapid adoption of digital technologies has created opportunities which will fuel growth for the IT Sector over the next decade. Similarly, India is focusing strongly on improving the banking ecosystem in the country which has further accelerated digitization. This bodes well for Aurionpro as it is a leading player in the banking & fintech space especially in the Asia region.

The Smart Transit segment is expected to witness tremendous growth in the coming years. Aurionpro, with its robust IP based solutions in the Automated Fare Collection (AFC) space, coupled with the strategic acquisition of SC Soft and ATASPL has established itself as an only integrated player in the market. With these right partnerships and key wins in some large geographies, Aurionpro is foreseeing healthy gains in this segment.

“Data centre is another upcoming business with huge growth potential. Aurionpro has built a strong team of skilled and experienced resources which is expected to drive our future growth in this business”, Aurionpro said in its FY22 annual report.

