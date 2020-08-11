Axis Bank raises Rs 10,000 cr via allotment of equity shares to QIBs

Private sector lender on Tuesday said it has raised Rs 10,000 crore through allotment of equity shares to qualified institutional buyers (QIB).

Last week, had set a floor price of Rs 442.19 per equity share for its proposed Rs 15,000-crore qualified institutional placement (QIP).

"The committee of whole-time directors of the bank at its meeting held today (Tuesday), has considered and approved the allotment of 238,038,560 equity shares at a price of Rs 420.10 per equity share (including a premium of Rs 418.10 per equity share), said in a regulatory filing.

This takes into account a discount of 5 per cent, to the floor price of Rs 442.19 per equity share, aggregating to Rs 10,000 crore, to successful eligible qualified institutional buyers, it stated.

The board of the bank had last month approved the Rs 15,000 crore fund raise plan. The QIP was okayed by shareholders at the annual general meeting held on July 31, 2020, the bank said.

Shares of Axis Bank were trading 2.53 per cent higher at Rs 441.85 apiece on BSE.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)