Bajaj Consumer slides 9% on disappointing December quarter results

Shares of tumbled 9 per cent to Rs 201 on the BSE on Tuesday after the company's standalone net profit in December 2019 quarter declined 16.66 per cent on year-on-year (YoY) basis to Rs 50.08 crore, due to lower operational revenue. It had posted a net profit of Rs 60.09 crore in the October-December quarter a year ago.

The fast moving consumer goods (FMCG) firm's operational revenues during the quarter fell 7.8 per cent to Rs 211 crore as against Rs 229 crore in the corresponding quarter a year ago.

On the operational front, the company's earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and ammortisation (Ebitda) fell 23.7 per cent to Rs 55.7 crore while margin declined to 27.1 per cent from 32.61 per cent YoY.



At 9:50 AM, the stock was trading 7.63 per cent lower at Rs 204.5 as compared to 1 per cent gain in the benchmark S&P BSE Sensex. Nearly 5.3 lakh shares have changed hands on the BSE and NSE so far.