Chart Check: Can QIP help Bharti Airtel stock to close above Rs 480?

Bharti Airtel's stock has never closed above Rs 480. Not even when the stock hit its lifetime high of Rs 498 in intra-day trade on November 2017. Back in 2007, the stock hit a high of Rs 479 and has crossed Rs 480 level over five times since, only to close below the said level, daily chart shows.

It climbed to Rs 485.60 in December 2019, but again inched lower by the session's end. This establishes a selling pressure for Airtel's stock in the range of Rs 480 – Rs 500 levels as per the daily chart. At the current juncture, the daily chart pattern appears similar to a ...