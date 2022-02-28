Biocon beefs up biosimilar portfolio with $3.3-bn Viatris deal, shares fall

-
-
Shares of biotechnology major Biocon on Monday tanked over 11 per cent after the company said its subsidiary Biocon Biologics has inked a pact to acquire Viatris Inc's biosimilars business.
On BSE, the shares closed 11.47 per cent lower at Rs 348.95. During the day, it touched a low of Rs 347.1.
The shares dived 11.39 per cent to close the counter at Rs 349.6 on NSE. It fell to an intra-day low of Rs 347 during the session.
The company in a statement said that its subsidiary Biocon Biologics has inked a pact to acquire Viatris Inc's biosimilars business for consideration of up to USD 3.335 billion (about Rs 24,990 crore).
Biocon Biologics has entered into a definitive agreement with Viatris Inc to acquire its biosimilars business to create a fully integrated global biosimilars enterprise, Biocon Ltd said in a statement.
Viatris will receive consideration of up to USD 3.335 billion, including cash up to USD 2.335 billion and compulsorily convertible preference shares (CCPS) in Biocon Biologics Ltd, valued at USD 1 billion, it added.
