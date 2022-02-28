Indian metal stocks surge on Russia-Ukraine war, Nifty metal up 5%

-
ALSO READ
PM sets evacuation of Indian students stranded in Ukraine as top priority
Over 150,000 Ukrainians flee to the border seeking refuge amid crisis
Germany to supply Ukraine with 1,000 anti-tank weapons, 500 Stinger missile
Putin making threats that don't exist, justifying aggression in Ukraine: WH
IndiGo to operate flights to Budapest, Bucharest to evacuate Indians
-
Shares in the metal space have witnessed sharp gains on Monday as tensions between Russia and Ukraine are expected to turn India's metal sector attractive.
The Nifty metal index rose 5 per cent on Monday.
"Metal stocks rallied on hopes that curtailing Russian exports would help Indian steelmakers to capture the export market share," said Vinod Nair, Head of Research at Geojit Financial Services.
Russia is a major producer of industrial metals such as aluminium and nickel.
Jindal Steel and Power settled 6 per cent higher from its previous close, and Tata Steel settled 6.3 per cent higher.
Hindalco Industries shares settled 7.2 up, while JSW Steel gained between 4.6 per cent.
Steel Authority of India, National Aluminium Company, Vedanta, and Hindustan Copper shares settled in 3-5 per cent higher range.
--IANS
ad/vd
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU