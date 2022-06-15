Bitcoin hovers near MicroStrategy's 'margin call' price of $21,000

-
ALSO READ
Bitcoin tops $44,000 in tentative comeback as portfolio hedge
Crypto vs gold: Bitcoin losing out to gold has analysts eyeing $30k level
Gold hovers near 1-week high as Omicron unease offsets firmer dollar
Bitcoin hovers around $39K amid talks of Russia-Ukraine dialogue
Gold fights off rising rates, Bitcoin to be haven amid Ukraine tensions
-
By Tom Westbrook
SINGAPORE (Reuters) -Bitcoin neared a price level on Tuesday that could force software firm MicroStrategy Inc to add more tokens against a bitcoin-backed loan or trigger selling some of its vast holdings, setting fragile cryptocurrency markets on edge.
MictroStrategy, an aggressive investor in bitcoin, said it borrowed $205 million from crypto bank Silvergate Capital in March, with the three-year loan mostly secured against some 19,466 bitcoins.
If the bitcoin price dropped below about $21,000 that would trigger a "margin call" or a demand for extra capital, MicroStrategy President Phong Le said in webcast in May.
Bitcoin fell below that level to $20,816.36 on Tuesday before steadying near $22,000. Typically a margin call is met by providing more capital or liquidating the loan's collateral.
It was unclear if the price moves had any consequences for MicroStrategy, or if the firm already provided more bitcoin or cash to secure the loan.
The company and Silvergate did not respond to requests for comment.
MicroStrategy's Le said in May that the firm had 95,643 "unencumbered bitcoin" that it could use as extra collateral. Based on bitcoin's last traded price of $22,254, the value of those coins was $2.1 billion.
"We could contribute more bitcoin to the collateral package, so ... we don't get into a situation of a margin call," he had said.
Mark Palmer, head of digital asset research at BTIG, downplayed the risk of a margin call forcing MicroStrategy to trim its holdings. "We see no circumstance in which MicroStrategy is going to need to sell any of its bitcoin holdings," he said.
Nevertheless the situation, even if it does not result in MicroStrategy selling anything, was enough to keep the mood nervous.
MicroStrategy shares fell 3% and Silvergate lost 2% on Tuesday, extending losses from their 25% and 17% tumble on Monday in line with a pullback in crypto assets.
(Reporting by Tom Westbrook in Singapore and Medha Singh in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur)
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU