Gold hovers near 1-week high as Omicron unease offsets firmer dollar

-
ALSO READ
Gold holds firm as Evergrande crisis offsets firmer dollar, yields
Gold slips on firmer dollar as markets prep for United States jobs data
Gold prices edge lower on firmer dollar as market eye US jobs data
FPI selling continues on valuation, rate-hike unease, Omicron scare
Oil hovers above six-week low as China readies crude reserve release
-
By Kavya Guduru
(Reuters) - Gold prices reversed course to approach a one-week peak on Monday, as renewed risks to global economic growth from rising cases of the Omicron coronavirus variant overshadowed pressure from a firmer U.S. dollar.
Spot gold was up 0.1% at $1,809.67 an ounce by 12:34 EDT (1734 GMT), maintaining above the key $1,800 level reached last week. U.S. gold futures gained 0.1% to $1,810.60 per ounce.
The outlook for gold in the first quarter of 2022 is upbeat, with the main driver being inflation, which is keeping a floor under prices, said Jim Wyckoff, a senior analyst at Kitco Metals.
"The underlying support comes from inflation concerns," Wyckoff said, adding "the leanings of the Fed for a little bit tighter monetary policy seems to have assuaged the gold traders a little bit".
Non-yielding bullion is often considered a hedge against higher inflation.
The dollar index rose from its weakest level in nearly a week, making greenback-priced gold less attractive for holders of non-U.S. currencies. [USD/]
"While there is a firmer U.S. dollar, there isn't a lot of movement in gold today," said Quantitative Commodity Research analyst Peter Fertig, adding that one of the main reasons for the lack of liquidity is closed markets over Christmas.
Slightly higher yields increase the opportunity cost for holding gold, which is weighing a little on gold prices, Fertig added. [US/]
Although quiet overall this week, "the low liquidity makes headline sensitivity more pronounced, as the thin markets are likely to make for more jittery price action if something were to happen", said DailyFX currency strategist Ilya Spivak.
Silver rose 0.1% to $22.97 per ounce, while platinum fell 0.2% to $972.50.
Palladium rose 0.4% to $1,955.34 per ounce, it hit its highest since Nov. 22 earlier in the day.
(Reporting by Kavya Guduru, Bharat Govind Gautam and Seher Dareen in Bengaluru; Additional reporting by Ashitha Shivaprasad; Editing by Uttaresh.V and Alison Williams)
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU