Bitcoin dips 17% to below $23,000; Celsius freezes all withdrawals

-
ALSO READ
Over $200 billion wiped off cryptocurrency market in a day: CoinMarketCap
What is the difference between Embedded Value and Enterprise Value?
Crypto market value tumbles after lender Celsius Network stops withdrawals
TMS Ep182: WEF, Sunjay Kapur, markets, Embedded Value & Enterprise Value
Maharashtra: Gadchiroli shivers at 7.4 degrees Celsius, Nagpur 7.6
-
Bitcoin plunged to the lowest in about 18 months after the freezing of withdrawals by the Celsius lending platform added to concern that systemic risk in the crypto ecosystem will accelerate the digital-asset market meltdown.
The value of the cryptocurrency market fell below $1 trillion for the first time since January 2021, according to data site CoinMarketCap.
The world’s largest digital token tumbled as much as 17 per cent to $22,603 – its lowest since December 2020. Other cryptocurrencies also declined as a broader sell-off continued.
Celsius Network paused withdrawals, swaps and transfers after weeks of speculation over the sustainability of the outsized returns being offered by the DeFi lending platform, fueling a broad cryptocurrency selloff.
After Celsius’s announcement, Bitcoin touched an 18-month low of $23,476. No 2 token ether dropped as much as 16 per cent to $1,177, its lowest since January 2021.
“It’s still an uncomfortable moment, and there’s some contagion risk around crypto more broadly,” said Joseph Edwards, head of financial strategy at Solrise Finance.
“The fundamentals to support stabilisation and recovery just aren’t there,” said Steven McClurg, co-founder and CIO at crypto fund manager Valkyrie Investments. “Things can and likely will get worse before they get better.”
The shares of companies that have embraced crypto also tumbled. MicroStrategy, the software company that made buying Bitcoin as part of its corporate strategy, fell as much as 28 per cent. Jack Dorsey’s Block Inc. dropped by as much as 10 per cent. Bitcoin miners Marathon Digital Holdings and Riot Blockchain Inc. slumped as much as 19 per cent and 16 per cent, respectively.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU