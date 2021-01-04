Bitcoin trading at $32,990 after recording high of $34,800 on Sunday

-
ALSO READ
Bitcoin price tops $29,000 for first time ever, extending 2020 rally
Crypto boom shaken as Bitcoin, other coins nosedive after record rally
Bitcon surges to near all-time high, backers hope it won't crash this time
Bitcoin hits another high at $29,000, value quadruples in 2020
Bitcoin hits record high of $19,808 after sharp decline last week
-
TOKYO (Reuters) - Bitcoin was trading at $32,990 in Asia on Monday, after soaring to a record high of $34,800 on Sunday.
The digital currency has advanced some 800% since mid-March as more traders and investors bet it is on its way to becoming a mainstream payment method.
The latest milestone for the world's most popular cryptocurrency comes less then three weeks after it crossed $20,000 for the first time ever on Dec. 16.
(Reporting by Kevin Buckland; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU