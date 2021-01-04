JUST IN
Bitcoin trading at $32,990 after recording high of $34,800 on Sunday

Bitcoin was trading at $32,990 in Asia on Monday, after soaring to a record high of $34,800 on Sunday

Reuters  |  TOKYO 

TOKYO (Reuters) - Bitcoin was trading at $32,990 in Asia on Monday, after soaring to a record high of $34,800 on Sunday.

The digital currency has advanced some 800% since mid-March as more traders and investors bet it is on its way to becoming a mainstream payment method.

The latest milestone for the world's most popular cryptocurrency comes less then three weeks after it crossed $20,000 for the first time ever on Dec. 16.

 

 

(Reporting by Kevin Buckland; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Mon, January 04 2021. 08:00 IST

