Titan Case: Sebi levies Rs 2 lakh fine for violating insider trading norms
Business Standard

BNP Paribas Arbitrage offloads 48,00,000 shares of Wipro worth Rs 186 cr

The shares were disposed of at an average price of Rs 387 per piece, taking the transaction value to Rs 185.76 crore

Topics
BNP Sensex | Wipro | stock market trading

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Wipro
Photo: Shutterstock

BNP Paribas Arbitrage on Tuesday offloaded shares of IT company Wipro for Rs 186 crore through the open market transactions.

According to the block deal data available with the BSE, BNP Paribas Arbitrage sold 48,00,000 shares of the company in two tranches.

The shares were disposed of at an average price of Rs 387 per piece, taking the transaction value to Rs 185.76 crore.

Meanwhile, Societe Generale acquired the company's shares at the same price.

Shares of Wipro closed 0.09 per cent higher at Rs 388.85 apiece on BSE.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Tue, November 22 2022. 22:10 IST

