'Bond market investors are likely to chase yields in the coming months'

After a stellar rise in the equity markets since March 2020 low, BADRINIVAS NC, head of markets and securities services for Citi South Asia tells Puneet Wadhwa that the near-term upsides in the broader equity market remains capped and their model portfolio is overweight in select sectors like financials, telecom, industrials, and healthcare.

Edited excerpts: Did the Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI’s) recent stance on rates come as a surprise? The recent pause by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) in interest rates was no surprise, given inflation is higher than the ...