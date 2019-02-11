Boost in US sales likely to drive re-rating of Indian pharma companies

The performance of top Indian pharma companies in the US market for the December quarter (Q3) indicates that their generics business in the world’s largest drug market might be turning the corner. Among companies that have reported their numbers, Cadila Healthcare registered its highest-ever sales in the US market with a growth of 46 per cent over the year-ago quarter.

Aurobindo Pharma, too, saw its US sales grow 27 per cent year-on-year. Taro (Sun’s US subsidiary) reported 13.5 per cent year-on-year growth after a decline of 6.4 per cent in the June quarter. It was ...