JUST IN
You are here: Home » Markets » News

MARKETS LIVE: Geopolitical tension to impact sentiment; SGX Nifty down 0.8%
Business Standard

Britannia, Sharda Motor, DHFL and OMCs may hog the limelight today

Here's a look at the top stocks that may remain in focus today -

SI Reporter  |  New Delhi 

(Photo: Kamlesh Pednekar)
(Photo: Kamlesh Pednekar)

At 08:32 am, Nifty futures on the Singapore Exchange (SGX) traded 98 points or 0.90 per cent lower at 10,794.50, indicating a tepid opening for domestic stocks.

Here's a look at the top stocks that may remain in focus today -

HPCL, Britannia: Britannia Industries will replace Hindustan Petroleum Corporation in the Nifty50 index from March 29, the National Stock Exchange (NSE) said on Monday.

Lupin: Drug firm Lupin Monday said it has received approval from the US health regulator to market Methylprednisolone tablets used for treatment of inflammation in many conditions.

Sharda Motor: The company on Monday said it has formed a joint venture with Germany-based Eberspaecher Exhaust Technology International to develop, produce and sell BS-VI compliant exhaust aftertreatment systems for Indian commercial vehicle manufacturers.

DHFL: According to news reports, rating agency ICRA has downgraded its short-term rating on DHFL's commercial paper programme worth Rs 8,000 crore from 'A1+' to 'A2'.

OMCs: Oil marketing companies HPCL, BPCL, Indian Oil Corporation may remain in focus today as the crude oil prices slipped 3 per cent on Monday after US President Donald Trump called on OPEC to ease its efforts to boost crude prices, which he said were “getting too high."
First Published: Tue, February 26 2019. 08:35 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements