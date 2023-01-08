JUST IN
FPIs begin 2023 in sell-off mode; pull out nearly Rs 5,900 crore
Business Standard

Results preview: Non-financial companies stare at tepid Q3 earnings

But Nifty50 firms' combined earnings expected to grow 10.5% YoY

Topics
Nifty50 | Nifty | stock markets

Krishna Kant  |  Mumbai 

Q3 earnings, results
The non-BFSI companiesâ€™ top line growth in Q3FY23 is expected to be the lowest since the Q4FY21 quarter

Led by a sharp rise in the earnings of banks, the 50 companies comprising the Nifty are expected to report 10.5 per cent year-on-year (YoY) growth in their combined earnings during the October-December quarter (Q3FY23) as against just 1.7 per cent increase in the second quarter.

First Published: Sun, January 08 2023. 23:20 IST

`
