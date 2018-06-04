JUST IN
MARKETS LIVE: Indices pare morning gains to turn flat; RBI meet eyed
BSE smallcap index down for fifth straight day; 100 stocks hit 52-week low

A broker reacts while trading at his computer terminal at a stock brokerage firm in Mumbai (Photo: Reuters)

The S&P BSE Smallcap index was down 1% on Monday, falling for the fifth straight trading day on the BSE. As many as 100 stocks from the index have hit their respective 52-week lows on the BSE in intra-day trade today.

At 11:32 am; the S&P BSE Smallcap index was down 1% at 16,811, as compared to 0.11% decline in the S&P BSE Midcap and a marginal 0.02% fall in the S&P BSE Sensex. In past five trading days, the smallcap index slipped 3.5% against a 1.8% decline in midcap and 0.15% rise in the benchmark index.

Total 100 stocks which include, Motilal Oswal Financial Services, Aban Offshore, BEML, Gujarat Mineral Development Corporation (GMDC), Gujarat Pipavav Port, Jubilant Industries, Kesoram Industries, Nandan Denim, Prestige Estates, Rolta India, Titagarh Wagons and TVS Srichakra Tyres were hit their respective 52-week lows on the BSE today.

Of these around 15 stocks such as Adlabs Entertainment, Housing Development & Infrastructure (HDIL), Nitin Fire Protection Industries, Lovable Lingerie, Inox Wind and Jaiprakash Power Ventures.

In past one week the market prices of Manpasand Beverages, Nandan Denim, Caplin Point Laboratories, PC Jeweller, Atlanta, Deep Industries and Madhucon Projects have declined in the range of 25% and 55%.

Manpasand Beverages (down 55%) and Atlanta (down 26%) have tanked more than 25% after the auditors of these companies put their resignations due to lack of information provided the company for the purposes of audit of the financial results.

Nandan Denim plunged 10% to Rs 76.70 today, falling 38% in past six trading sessions, after the textile company posted a sharp 98% year on year decline in its net profit at Rs 7.7 million in Q4FY18, due to higher raw material cost. It had profit of Rs 321 million in year ago quarter.

Operational revenue during the quarter grew just 1.2% at Rs 3,868 million against Rs 3,821 million in the corresponding quarter of previous fiscal. The raw material cost increased by 48% to Rs 2,652 million over the previous year quarter.

Deep Industries tanked 20% to Rs 107 today extending its Friday’s an over 6% decline on the BSE, after the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has booked officials of Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC) in Rs 800 million scam case. The stock trading at its 52-week low has tanked 27% in past two trading sessions from Rs 147 on May 31, 2018.

COMPANY LATEST 52 WK LOW PREV LOW PREV DATE
ABAN OFFSHORE 131.50 130.05 135.20 01-Jun-18
ACCELYA KALE 1160.70 1133.00 1149.20 31-May-18
ADLABS ENTERT. 38.85 38.55 39.05 24-May-18
ALLCARGO LOGIST. 114.75 113.35 116.15 23-May-18
ALLSEC TECH. 278.65 271.75 275.00 01-Jun-18
ALPHAGEO (INDIA) 704.00 700.00 707.00 26-Mar-18
ARROW GREENTECH 200.90 200.90 211.45 01-Jun-18
ATLANTA 47.45 41.35 43.00 01-Jun-18
BALASORE ALLOYS 39.00 38.25 41.00 01-Jun-18
BEML LTD 871.00 858.60 876.00 01-Jun-18
CAPLIN POINT LAB 409.00 401.00 422.45 01-Jun-18
CENTUM ELECTRON 469.00 469.00 470.15 01-Jun-18
CENTURY TEXTILES 914.00 893.30 905.10 01-Jun-18
DCW 24.90 24.50 24.65 01-Jun-18
DEEP INDUSTRIES 111.20 107.20 130.20 01-Jun-18
DONEAR INDS. 45.60 45.25 45.75 01-Jun-18
EID PARRY 232.50 227.60 229.60 21-May-18
EMMBI INDUSTRIES 155.75 150.00 151.55 30-May-18
FEDDERS ELECTRIC 60.00 59.00 59.00 01-Jun-18
FIBERWEB (INDIA) 88.05 84.00 90.00 01-Jun-18
FLEXITUFF INTL. 42.60 39.75 42.15 01-Jun-18
G M D C 112.10 111.55 113.20 01-Jun-18
GANESH HOUSING 101.00 100.55 105.10 28-Jun-17
GODFREY PHILLIPS 743.70 735.65 735.95 01-Jun-18
GRANULES INDIA 77.30 76.25 76.30 01-Jun-18
GREENPLY INDS. 251.10 247.05 253.50 01-Jun-18
GUJ INDS. POWER 92.75 92.75 93.10 01-Jun-18
GUJ PIPAVAV PORT 114.50 111.50 113.60 30-May-18
H D I L 25.60 25.35 25.75 16-May-18
HBL POWER SYSTEM 36.70 36.20 37.15 01-Jun-18
HCL INFOSYSTEMS 37.15 36.60 37.60 01-Jun-18
HINDUSTAN MEDIA 213.40 208.30 210.00 01-Jun-18
ICRA 3277.70 3118.00 3231.05 01-Jun-18
IL&FS TRANSPORT 49.80 49.50 50.90 01-Jun-18
INDIA CEMENTS 122.00 122.00 122.05 24-May-18
INDIAN HUME PIPE 267.00 263.95 275.55 01-Jun-18
INDIAN METALS 321.00 319.00 330.00 01-Jun-18
INDO COUNT INDS. 73.70 73.70 74.10 25-May-18
INGERSOLL-RAND 550.00 545.00 547.00 31-May-18
INOX WIND 91.85 90.25 90.65 01-Jun-18
IVRCL 1.52 1.52 1.60 01-Jun-18
JAY SHREE TEA 81.20 80.40 81.40 01-Jun-18
JAYANT AGRO ORG. 236.50 230.50 236.00 25-May-18
JK LAKSHMI CEM. 347.40 344.00 350.00 01-Jun-18
JP POWER VEN. 3.30 3.25 3.29 01-Jun-18
JUBILANT INDS. 153.45 146.25 146.25 24-May-18
K P R MILL LTD 585.00 584.05 584.20 01-Jun-18
KESORAM INDS. 88.60 87.20 90.00 01-Jun-18
KITEX GARMENTS 158.60 155.00 159.00 01-Jun-18
KOHINOOR FOODS 52.00 51.65 53.60 01-Jun-18
KSK ENERGY VEN. 2.95 2.95 3.10 01-Jun-18
KWALITY 37.55 36.80 40.85 01-Jun-18
LEEL ELECTRICALS 148.00 148.00 155.25 01-Jun-18
LOVABLE LINGERIE 139.50 138.25 142.00 01-Jun-18
M T N L 15.95 15.70 15.80 24-May-18
MADHUCON PROJ. 13.20 13.00 13.80 01-Jun-18
MANGALAM CEMENT 257.85 249.00 256.90 30-May-18
MANGALAM DRUGS 93.60 91.50 96.10 01-Jun-18
MANPASAND BEVER. 198.00 194.05 201.15 01-Jun-18
MBL INFRAST 16.15 16.15 16.80 01-Jun-18
MEDICAMEN BIOTEC 502.90 476.10 497.00 11-Aug-17
MIC ELECTRONICS 3.72 3.72 3.81 31-May-18
MOTIL.OSWAL.FIN. 885.00 874.35 899.05 01-Jun-18
NANDAN DENIM 77.40 76.70 84.25 01-Jun-18
NAVKAR CORPORAT. 142.45 142.45 143.00 01-Jun-18
NECTAR LIFESCI. 23.15 23.05 23.25 01-Jun-18
NITIN FIRE PROT. 3.39 3.39 3.50 26-Mar-18
ONMOBILE GLOBAL 36.40 36.05 36.35 01-Jun-18
ORICON ENTER. 43.80 42.70 43.55 01-Jun-18
PENINSULA LAND 16.90 16.90 17.20 11-Aug-17
POKARNA 155.00 152.25 162.00 01-Jun-18
PRECISION CAMSHF 94.95 94.95 95.00 23-May-18
PREM. EXPLOSIVES 290.10 290.10 297.05 01-Jun-18
PRESTIGE ESTATES 229.05 227.20 233.75 27-Jun-17
PRICOL LTD 74.00 73.00 76.20 05-Jun-17
PTC INDIA FIN 18.20 18.05 18.15 01-Jun-18
RANE BRAKE LIN. 837.90 820.00 840.00 25-May-18
RATTANINDIA POW. 3.88 3.87 4.16 01-Jun-18
REDINGTON INDIA 118.05 116.30 117.30 01-Jun-18
ROLLATAINERS 3.63 3.63 3.78 17-May-18
ROLTA INDIA 38.05 37.70 39.75 01-Jun-18
RUCHIRA PAPERS 117.50 115.00 126.00 01-Jun-18
S T C 134.30 132.00 133.80 02-Apr-18
SCHNEIDER ELECT. 96.85 96.35 96.50 01-Jun-18
SHALBY 178.60 175.95 176.35 01-Jun-18
SHILPA MEDICARE 398.95 389.30 391.70 01-Jun-18
SICAL LOGISTICS 185.00 180.25 187.00 01-Jun-18
SMS PHARMA. 64.00 62.05 63.10 01-Jun-18
SUZLON ENERGY 8.34 8.12 8.26 01-Jun-18
SWELECT ENERGY 335.00 332.00 335.20 01-Jun-18
T N NEWSPRINT 303.50 302.00 302.60 01-Jun-18
T N PETRO PROD. 36.35 36.05 36.25 01-Jun-18
T R I L 22.60 22.50 23.00 22-May-18
TEXMACO RAIL 70.45 69.60 69.95 01-Jun-18
TITAGARH WAGONS 99.40 97.80 100.10 01-Jun-18
TVS SRICHAKRA 2989.00 2961.00 2975.00 05-Oct-17
UJAAS ENERGY 13.55 13.10 13.85 21-May-18
UNITECH 4.34 4.20 4.30 17-May-18
VADILAL INDS. 765.45 753.00 753.20 24-May-18



First Published: Mon, June 04 2018. 12:02 IST

