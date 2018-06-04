BSE smallcap index down for fifth straight day; 100 stocks hit 52-week low

-
-
At 11:32 am; the S&P BSE Smallcap index was down 1% at 16,811, as compared to 0.11% decline in the S&P BSE Midcap and a marginal 0.02% fall in the S&P BSE Sensex. In past five trading days, the smallcap index slipped 3.5% against a 1.8% decline in midcap and 0.15% rise in the benchmark index.
Total 100 stocks which include, Motilal Oswal Financial Services, Aban Offshore, BEML, Gujarat Mineral Development Corporation (GMDC), Gujarat Pipavav Port, Jubilant Industries, Kesoram Industries, Nandan Denim, Prestige Estates, Rolta India, Titagarh Wagons and TVS Srichakra Tyres were hit their respective 52-week lows on the BSE today.
Of these around 15 stocks such as Adlabs Entertainment, Housing Development & Infrastructure (HDIL), Nitin Fire Protection Industries, Lovable Lingerie, Inox Wind and Jaiprakash Power Ventures.
In past one week the market prices of Manpasand Beverages, Nandan Denim, Caplin Point Laboratories, PC Jeweller, Atlanta, Deep Industries and Madhucon Projects have declined in the range of 25% and 55%.
Manpasand Beverages (down 55%) and Atlanta (down 26%) have tanked more than 25% after the auditors of these companies put their resignations due to lack of information provided the company for the purposes of audit of the financial results.
Nandan Denim plunged 10% to Rs 76.70 today, falling 38% in past six trading sessions, after the textile company posted a sharp 98% year on year decline in its net profit at Rs 7.7 million in Q4FY18, due to higher raw material cost. It had profit of Rs 321 million in year ago quarter.
Operational revenue during the quarter grew just 1.2% at Rs 3,868 million against Rs 3,821 million in the corresponding quarter of previous fiscal. The raw material cost increased by 48% to Rs 2,652 million over the previous year quarter.
Deep Industries tanked 20% to Rs 107 today extending its Friday’s an over 6% decline on the BSE, after the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has booked officials of Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC) in Rs 800 million scam case. The stock trading at its 52-week low has tanked 27% in past two trading sessions from Rs 147 on May 31, 2018.
|COMPANY
|LATEST
|52 WK LOW
|PREV LOW
|PREV DATE
|ABAN OFFSHORE
|131.50
|130.05
|135.20
|01-Jun-18
|ACCELYA KALE
|1160.70
|1133.00
|1149.20
|31-May-18
|ADLABS ENTERT.
|38.85
|38.55
|39.05
|24-May-18
|ALLCARGO LOGIST.
|114.75
|113.35
|116.15
|23-May-18
|ALLSEC TECH.
|278.65
|271.75
|275.00
|01-Jun-18
|ALPHAGEO (INDIA)
|704.00
|700.00
|707.00
|26-Mar-18
|ARROW GREENTECH
|200.90
|200.90
|211.45
|01-Jun-18
|ATLANTA
|47.45
|41.35
|43.00
|01-Jun-18
|BALASORE ALLOYS
|39.00
|38.25
|41.00
|01-Jun-18
|BEML LTD
|871.00
|858.60
|876.00
|01-Jun-18
|CAPLIN POINT LAB
|409.00
|401.00
|422.45
|01-Jun-18
|CENTUM ELECTRON
|469.00
|469.00
|470.15
|01-Jun-18
|CENTURY TEXTILES
|914.00
|893.30
|905.10
|01-Jun-18
|DCW
|24.90
|24.50
|24.65
|01-Jun-18
|DEEP INDUSTRIES
|111.20
|107.20
|130.20
|01-Jun-18
|DONEAR INDS.
|45.60
|45.25
|45.75
|01-Jun-18
|EID PARRY
|232.50
|227.60
|229.60
|21-May-18
|EMMBI INDUSTRIES
|155.75
|150.00
|151.55
|30-May-18
|FEDDERS ELECTRIC
|60.00
|59.00
|59.00
|01-Jun-18
|FIBERWEB (INDIA)
|88.05
|84.00
|90.00
|01-Jun-18
|FLEXITUFF INTL.
|42.60
|39.75
|42.15
|01-Jun-18
|G M D C
|112.10
|111.55
|113.20
|01-Jun-18
|GANESH HOUSING
|101.00
|100.55
|105.10
|28-Jun-17
|GODFREY PHILLIPS
|743.70
|735.65
|735.95
|01-Jun-18
|GRANULES INDIA
|77.30
|76.25
|76.30
|01-Jun-18
|GREENPLY INDS.
|251.10
|247.05
|253.50
|01-Jun-18
|GUJ INDS. POWER
|92.75
|92.75
|93.10
|01-Jun-18
|GUJ PIPAVAV PORT
|114.50
|111.50
|113.60
|30-May-18
|H D I L
|25.60
|25.35
|25.75
|16-May-18
|HBL POWER SYSTEM
|36.70
|36.20
|37.15
|01-Jun-18
|HCL INFOSYSTEMS
|37.15
|36.60
|37.60
|01-Jun-18
|HINDUSTAN MEDIA
|213.40
|208.30
|210.00
|01-Jun-18
|ICRA
|3277.70
|3118.00
|3231.05
|01-Jun-18
|IL&FS TRANSPORT
|49.80
|49.50
|50.90
|01-Jun-18
|INDIA CEMENTS
|122.00
|122.00
|122.05
|24-May-18
|INDIAN HUME PIPE
|267.00
|263.95
|275.55
|01-Jun-18
|INDIAN METALS
|321.00
|319.00
|330.00
|01-Jun-18
|INDO COUNT INDS.
|73.70
|73.70
|74.10
|25-May-18
|INGERSOLL-RAND
|550.00
|545.00
|547.00
|31-May-18
|INOX WIND
|91.85
|90.25
|90.65
|01-Jun-18
|IVRCL
|1.52
|1.52
|1.60
|01-Jun-18
|JAY SHREE TEA
|81.20
|80.40
|81.40
|01-Jun-18
|JAYANT AGRO ORG.
|236.50
|230.50
|236.00
|25-May-18
|JK LAKSHMI CEM.
|347.40
|344.00
|350.00
|01-Jun-18
|JP POWER VEN.
|3.30
|3.25
|3.29
|01-Jun-18
|JUBILANT INDS.
|153.45
|146.25
|146.25
|24-May-18
|K P R MILL LTD
|585.00
|584.05
|584.20
|01-Jun-18
|KESORAM INDS.
|88.60
|87.20
|90.00
|01-Jun-18
|KITEX GARMENTS
|158.60
|155.00
|159.00
|01-Jun-18
|KOHINOOR FOODS
|52.00
|51.65
|53.60
|01-Jun-18
|KSK ENERGY VEN.
|2.95
|2.95
|3.10
|01-Jun-18
|KWALITY
|37.55
|36.80
|40.85
|01-Jun-18
|LEEL ELECTRICALS
|148.00
|148.00
|155.25
|01-Jun-18
|LOVABLE LINGERIE
|139.50
|138.25
|142.00
|01-Jun-18
|M T N L
|15.95
|15.70
|15.80
|24-May-18
|MADHUCON PROJ.
|13.20
|13.00
|13.80
|01-Jun-18
|MANGALAM CEMENT
|257.85
|249.00
|256.90
|30-May-18
|MANGALAM DRUGS
|93.60
|91.50
|96.10
|01-Jun-18
|MANPASAND BEVER.
|198.00
|194.05
|201.15
|01-Jun-18
|MBL INFRAST
|16.15
|16.15
|16.80
|01-Jun-18
|MEDICAMEN BIOTEC
|502.90
|476.10
|497.00
|11-Aug-17
|MIC ELECTRONICS
|3.72
|3.72
|3.81
|31-May-18
|MOTIL.OSWAL.FIN.
|885.00
|874.35
|899.05
|01-Jun-18
|NANDAN DENIM
|77.40
|76.70
|84.25
|01-Jun-18
|NAVKAR CORPORAT.
|142.45
|142.45
|143.00
|01-Jun-18
|NECTAR LIFESCI.
|23.15
|23.05
|23.25
|01-Jun-18
|NITIN FIRE PROT.
|3.39
|3.39
|3.50
|26-Mar-18
|ONMOBILE GLOBAL
|36.40
|36.05
|36.35
|01-Jun-18
|ORICON ENTER.
|43.80
|42.70
|43.55
|01-Jun-18
|PENINSULA LAND
|16.90
|16.90
|17.20
|11-Aug-17
|POKARNA
|155.00
|152.25
|162.00
|01-Jun-18
|PRECISION CAMSHF
|94.95
|94.95
|95.00
|23-May-18
|PREM. EXPLOSIVES
|290.10
|290.10
|297.05
|01-Jun-18
|PRESTIGE ESTATES
|229.05
|227.20
|233.75
|27-Jun-17
|PRICOL LTD
|74.00
|73.00
|76.20
|05-Jun-17
|PTC INDIA FIN
|18.20
|18.05
|18.15
|01-Jun-18
|RANE BRAKE LIN.
|837.90
|820.00
|840.00
|25-May-18
|RATTANINDIA POW.
|3.88
|3.87
|4.16
|01-Jun-18
|REDINGTON INDIA
|118.05
|116.30
|117.30
|01-Jun-18
|ROLLATAINERS
|3.63
|3.63
|3.78
|17-May-18
|ROLTA INDIA
|38.05
|37.70
|39.75
|01-Jun-18
|RUCHIRA PAPERS
|117.50
|115.00
|126.00
|01-Jun-18
|S T C
|134.30
|132.00
|133.80
|02-Apr-18
|SCHNEIDER ELECT.
|96.85
|96.35
|96.50
|01-Jun-18
|SHALBY
|178.60
|175.95
|176.35
|01-Jun-18
|SHILPA MEDICARE
|398.95
|389.30
|391.70
|01-Jun-18
|SICAL LOGISTICS
|185.00
|180.25
|187.00
|01-Jun-18
|SMS PHARMA.
|64.00
|62.05
|63.10
|01-Jun-18
|SUZLON ENERGY
|8.34
|8.12
|8.26
|01-Jun-18
|SWELECT ENERGY
|335.00
|332.00
|335.20
|01-Jun-18
|T N NEWSPRINT
|303.50
|302.00
|302.60
|01-Jun-18
|T N PETRO PROD.
|36.35
|36.05
|36.25
|01-Jun-18
|T R I L
|22.60
|22.50
|23.00
|22-May-18
|TEXMACO RAIL
|70.45
|69.60
|69.95
|01-Jun-18
|TITAGARH WAGONS
|99.40
|97.80
|100.10
|01-Jun-18
|TVS SRICHAKRA
|2989.00
|2961.00
|2975.00
|05-Oct-17
|UJAAS ENERGY
|13.55
|13.10
|13.85
|21-May-18
|UNITECH
|4.34
|4.20
|4.30
|17-May-18
|VADILAL INDS.
|765.45
|753.00
|753.20
|24-May-18
