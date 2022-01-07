BSE SME market capitalisation crosses Rs 50,000-crore mark for first time

-
ALSO READ
Bombay Stock Exchange aims at 60 SME platform listing in 2021-22
Invest in a multi-cap fund for high allocation to mid- and small-cap stocks
Investors shift focus to large-cap category in August, shows data
Recovery in regular treatments to boost SME hospitals in FY22: CRISIL
Large-cap stocks steal the show in August; Sensex up over 9%
-
The market capitalisation (m-cap) of companies listed on the BSE's small and medium enterprise (SME) platform topped the Rs 50,000-crore mark for the first time on Friday.
At present, 359 companies are listed on the BSE SME platform.
Of these, 127 have been migrated to the main board.
At the end of today's trading session, the collective market valuation of these firms stood at Rs 50,538 crore.
"It is truly a memorable moment in our history and one we are very proud of. Small and medium enterprises are the backbone of Indian economy, and the rapid growth in scale we are observing currently is a bright indication of progress of our great nation," Ajay Thakur, Head- BSE SME and startups, said.
The exchange launched its SME platform in March 2012, and over these 10 years, the platform has helped SME companies to raise nearly Rs 3,800 crore of equity funds.
"We are confident of many more SME companies to list and raise funds from BSE SME platform going forward," Thakur added.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU