BSE SME market capitalisation crosses Rs 50,000-crore mark for first time

The market capitalisation (m-cap) of companies listed on the BSE's small and medium enterprise (SME) platform topped the Rs 50,000-crore mark for the first time on Friday.

At present, 359 companies are listed on the SME platform.

Of these, 127 have been migrated to the main board.

At the end of today's trading session, the collective market valuation of these firms stood at Rs 50,538 crore.

"It is truly a memorable moment in our history and one we are very proud of. Small and medium enterprises are the backbone of Indian economy, and the rapid growth in scale we are observing currently is a bright indication of progress of our great nation," Ajay Thakur, Head- SME and startups, said.

The exchange launched its SME platform in March 2012, and over these 10 years, the platform has helped to raise nearly Rs 3,800 crore of equity funds.

"We are confident of many more to list and raise funds from SME platform going forward," Thakur added.

