Sebi comes out with list of untraceable defaulters

-
ALSO READ
Sebi board meeting today: Here are the important issues on agenda
SAT gives split verdict in Sebi-PNB Housing case; interim order to continue
'Leveraged trades can become a worrying factor for the markets'
ISC, ICSE Result 2021 declared on cisce.org: How to check marks
Sebi mulls IPO reforms on book building, price band aspects
-
Capital markets regulator Sebi on Friday came out with a list of defaulters entities, including individuals, who are found to be untraceable.
Publishing the details of untraceable defaulters on its website, Sebi said the recovery certificates were drawn up against these entities by the regulator's recovery officer. However, these notices could not be served on the defaulters at their last known addresses.
These notices were served from April 2015 to July 2021, the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) said in a notice.
Those named by Sebi are -- MCX Biz Solutions and its proprietor Syed Sadaq; Bharat Vaghela, Giridhar J Vagadia, Kalpesh Babariya, Vithalbhai Gajera, Laxminarayana Veeramallu Doosa, Umesh Choukekar, Bindu R Menon, Nilesh Palande and Ghanshyam Dayabhai Patel.
These defaulters failed to return investors' money or failed to pay fines imposed on them by the regulator for various offences related to the securities market.
In the notice, the regulator has asked these defaulters to contact Sebi's recovery officer by sending a letter or an email by January 22, 2022.
"Further, if any person is aware of the whereabouts of the defaulter (s)...detail of the same may be provided by sending a letter to the recovery officer... or an email... by January 22, 2022," it added.
Of these entities, MCX Biz Solutions and its proprietor Syed Sadaq were directed by Sebi in 2017 to return the money collected from investors after finding them guilty of duping investors through false documents. Besides, they were barred from the securities markets for 10 years.
The company allegedly solicited money from investors promising huge returns while using fake and forged broker registration documents and a name similar to that of an exchange group.
Sebi has powers to recover money from various entities by way of passing orders for a refund of money to investors, disgorgement of funds to be distributed to investors, and also collecting fees and penalties levied by it.
Since getting the recovery powers in 2013, Sebi has initiated recovery proceedings against a large number of defaulters.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU