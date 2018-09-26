BSE to conduct mock session for debt IPO between September 27 and October 3

-
Leading stock exchange BSE will conduct mock session for debt initial public offering (IPO) from September 27 to October 3 to familiarise brokers with the updated module for making application to the public issue of debt securities on its internet-based platform.
In August this year, markets regulator Sebi had issued circular for streamlining the process of public issue of debt securities and directed exchanges to facilitate the investors to view the status of their public issue applications on their websites and sending the details of applications and allotments through SMS and e-mail alerts to the investors.
"Accordingly, BSE has updated the module for making application to public issue of debt securities on its iBBS Platform (Internet-based Book Building Software), which is now available for testing/ mock," BSE said in a circular.
"The Exchange proposes to conduct a mock session for DEBT IPO on iBBS platform on September 27, 2018, to October 03, 2018," the bourse added.
