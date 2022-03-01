CDSL becomes 1st depository with 60 million active demat accounts

-
ALSO READ
Data breach at CDSL's KYC arm exposed 43.9 mn investors' details: CyberX9
What is Capital Account Convertibility? Is India ready for it yet?
Sebi asks exchanges, clearing corporations to display complaints on website
I-T dept asks tax officials to take applications for settlement till Sep 30
Top FPI association welcomes India's new T+1 settlement timelines
-
Central Depository Services (India) on Tuesday said it now has more than six crore plus (60 million) active demat accounts.
Central Depository Services (India) Limited (CDSL) is India's only listed depository.
"It is reassuring to note that the focus of registration of new demat accounts is shifting from metros to tier II and tier III cities, which is indicative of the broadening of the Indian Capital Market," said B.V. Chaubal, Chairman at the CDSL.
"While we are now at 6 crores demat accounts, our demat accounts are still at a fraction of the entire population and thus, there is an immense opportunity of growth given that a large part of the population of our country is yet outside the Indian securities markets," Chaubal said.
At an event to mark the achievement, Ananta Barua, Whole Time Member, Securities and Exchange Board of India: "Dematerialisation was a product of the difficulties caused on account of physical shares. The access to the Indian securities market has become safe, convenient and easy and the new milestone is a representation of the same."
In addition, Barua said there was a need to create an awareness amongst the new investors about the Indian securities market, the role of market infrastructure institutions, and investor protection to ensure they make informed decisions.
--IANS
ad/dpb
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU