Sebi asks exchanges, clearing corporations to display complaints on website

Capital regulator on Monday directed and to disclose data on complaints received against them and their redressal on their websites.

These disclosure requirements are in addition to those already mandated by the regulator, said in a circular.

The circular will come into effect from January 01, 2022.

The status of implementation of the circular's provisions has to be communicated to through the monthly development report.

"In order to bring about transparency in the investor grievance redressal mechanism, it has been decided that all the and the shall disclose on their websites, the data on complaints received against them and redressal thereof, latest by 7th of succeeding month, as per the format enclosed at ... to this circular," Sebi said.

As per the format provided by the regulator, data of complaints against the exchanges or the having commodity derivatives segment has to be displayed, and these include complaints received directly from investors, Sebi SCORES and other sources.

They also need to specify the number of complaints received, resolved and pending.

