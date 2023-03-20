JUST IN
BPCL, HPCL, IOC: Brent crude fall may trigger short-term rally in OMCs
Nandish Shah recommends Bull Spread on Glenmark Pharma for March series
Charts suggest near-term upside for pharma, oil & gas shares: Ravi Nathani
Britannia, ITC, Radico: These FMCG stocks may act as hedge in current fall
Bank Nifty, Private Bank indices remain bearish on charts: Ravi Nathani
RIL, Mphasis: 45 stocks hit fresh 52-week lows; charts show more pain ahead
Here's why Vinay Rajani of HDFC Sec suggests to buy Zydus Life, Coal India
Charts signal Nifty Auto index to bounce back in near-term: Ravi Nathani
Ravi Nathani recommends to buy IT, FMCG stocks on dips; Avoid metals
Traders should keep a close eye on 17,315 on the Nifty: Ravi Nathani
You are here: Home » Markets Â» Market Technicals Â» Daily Technical
Central banks try to calm markets after UBS deal to buy Credit Suisse
icon-arrow-left
Business Standard
Web Exclusive

Charts suggest a pullback is likely for Nifty in near-term: Ravi Nathani

According to the technical analyst, the Nifty index exhibits an imminent pullback in the near-term post an oversold disposition

Topics
Market technicals | stock market trading | stocks technical analysis

Ravi Nathani  |  New Delhi 

markets, market, trading, trading call, buy, sell, buy sell, stocks, stock

Nifty
Last close: 17,100.05

Charts suggest that the Nifty index exhibits an oversold disposition over the near-term. A diligent examination of the temporal trend signals an imminent pullback.

Moreover, after conducting a thorough analysis, the downside support levels that are expected to materialise is around 16,800.

However, if the index breaches this level, then the subsequent support levels would be situated around 16,600-16,225.

Conversely, in the event that the index exceeds the resistance level of 17,325, the subsequent resistance levels are anticipated to manifest around 17,550-17,900.

With respect to technical oscillators like Stochastic and RSI, which allude to the oversold zone, a prudent trading strategy for traders would be to seize any opportunities to buy the index on dips.

In light of evaluation, I anticipate a pullback bounce is impending on the near-term charts.

Weekly No Trade Zone: 17,264 – 16,936

Weekly Resistance Levels: 17,364 – 17,464 – 17,525

Weekly Support Levels: 16,790 – 16,680 – 16,481

Nifty Bank
Last close: 39,598.10

Charts suggest that the bulls' last hope lies at 38,165 for the Nifty Bank index. A close below this level may trigger a downside move, which could potentially open doors for 38,200-35,700.

Hence, it is advisable for traders to exercise prudence and be cautious, and wait for the correction to be complete.

Additionally, the forthcoming Federal Reserve decision, scheduled for 22nd March 2023, is likely to impact market volatility, further necessitating a careful approach.

Weekly No Trade Zone: 40,081 - 39,100

Weekly Resistance Levels: 40,649 - 40,881 - 41,700

Weekly Support Levels: 38,581 - 38,316 - 37,549

(Ravi Nathani is an independent technical analyst. Views expressed are personal).

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Market technicals

First Published: Mon, March 20 2023. 08:09 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.