Chingari's crypto token raises $40mn within 24 hours of its live sale

-
ALSO READ
Bitcoin is the most crowded trade globally, says BofA Fund Manager Survey
Bitcoin posts biggest increase since July in a matter of minutes
Decoded: Here's how to tell the difference between Bitcoin and Ethereum
S&P, Dow Jones bring bitcoin, ethereum to Wall St with crypto indexes
Bitcoin falls 4.5% after China vows crackdown on cryptocurrency trading
-
Short video app Chingari on Thursday announced that its first-ever crypto token 'GARI' raised $40 million within 24 hours of its live sale on Republic platform.
Republic is a crowd-equity platform that offers investments in startups, real estate, gaming and crypto.
"GARI has been designed to empower the creator community with content monetisation opportunities. The token is built on Solana - one of the biggest & rapidly growing blockchains globally," the company said in a statement.
Recently, the firm completed a funding round of over $19 million from more than 30 venture funds and individual investors.
Founded in November 2018, Chingari lets users download and upload short videos and shop for merchandise within the app, among other things. The Bengaluru-based rival of Instagram Reels, MX Takatak, Josh and Moj boasts of 50 million monthly active users and 85 million downloads to date and the co-founders are confident that it will be India's fastest growing 'Social Token App'.
Since its redesign in June 2020, Chingari worked to fill the vacuum created by TikTok's ban in India. Ever since, the number of Chingari users is claimed to have increased exponentially.
--IANS
wh/sks/ksk/
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU