CMS Info Systems subscribed 52%, Asianet files for Rs 765-crore IPO

The initial public offering of CMS Info Systems was subscribed 52 per cent on Wednesday — the penultimate day of the issue. The institutional portion remained unsubscribed. The portion reserved for wealthy investors was subscribed by 4 per cent; the retail portion by 1.02x. On Monday, the company raised Rs 330 crore from anchor investors. Goldman Sachs, Nomura, and BNP Paribas were among the investors who participated in the anchor allotment.

Not a shoo-in for Metro on D-Street

The stocks of branded footwear retailer Metro Brands made a weak debut on the bourses on Wednesday. The stock got listed at Rs 436 — a 13 per cent discount to its issue price. The stock gained during the session and ended at Rs 493.5 — a 1.3 per cent discount to its issue price. The initial public offering of Metro Brands was subscribed 3.6x.

Asianet files for Rs 765-crore IPO

Asianet Satellite Communications, internet service and digital cable television services provider, has filed its draft red herring prosp­ectus with Sebi for its IPO worth Rs 765 crore. The IPO consists of a fresh issue of Rs 300 crore and an offer for sale of up to Rs 465 crore by Hathway Investments.