Coffee Day Enterprises shares slump 2% after Sebi show cause notice

Shares of Enterprises Ltd on Thursday slipped more than 2 per cent after regulator issued a show cause notice to the company.

On BSE, the scrip settled 2.49 per cent lower at Rs 41.2. During the day, it was trading at a low of Rs 41.05



On NSE, it closed the counter 2.01 per cent lower at Rs 41.4. Intra-day, it was trading at Rs 40.8.

"The company is in receipt of a show cause notice under Sections 11 and 11B of the Act...pursuant to the investigation report submitted by the company to on issues arising out of the letter left by the late Mr V G Siddhartha, former Managing Director of the company in connection with fund flows from the subsidiaries of the company," as per a regulatory filing on Wednesday.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)