Coffee Day Enterprises shares slump 2% after Sebi show cause notice

-
ALSO READ
James Bond needs a salary raise: His restaurant bills aren't keeping up
Bond yield rise may put pressure on stock valuations, rally in markets
Gold bond issue price fixed at Rs 4,732/gm; subscription opens Monday
Daniel Craig's last time as Bond, 'No Time To Die' to release on Sep 30
Morgan Stanley sees India winning global bond index spot early next year
-
Shares of Coffee Day Enterprises Ltd on Thursday slipped more than 2 per cent after markets regulator Sebi issued a show cause notice to the company.
On BSE, the scrip settled 2.49 per cent lower at Rs 41.2. During the day, it was trading at a low of Rs 41.05
On NSE, it closed the counter 2.01 per cent lower at Rs 41.4. Intra-day, it was trading at Rs 40.8.
"The company is in receipt of a show cause notice under Sections 11 and 11B of the SEBI Act...pursuant to the investigation report submitted by the company to SEBI on issues arising out of the letter left by the late Mr V G Siddhartha, former Managing Director of the company in connection with fund flows from the subsidiaries of the company," as per a regulatory filing on Wednesday.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU