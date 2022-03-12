Consumers can get un-hallmarked jewellery tested at BIS recognised centres

Consumers can now get the purity of their un-hallmarked jewellery tested at assaying facilities recognised by the Bureau of Indian Standard (BIS).

"The charges for testing of jewellery upto 4 articles is Rs 200. For 5 or more articles, the charges are Rs 45 per article," an official statement said on Friday.

The Ministry of Consumer Affairs said mandatory hallmarking has been successfully implemented wherein 3 lakh articles are being hallmarked with HUID (Hallmark Unique Identification) every day.

The BIS has "now made provision to allow a common consumer to get the purity of their unhallmarked gold jewellery tested at any of the BIS recognized Assaying and Hallmarking Centres (AHCs)."



The AHC should undertake the testing of gold jewellery from common consumers on priority and provide a test report to the consumer, it added.

"The test report issued to the consumer will assure the consumer about the purity of their jewellery and will also be useful if the consumer wishes to sell the jewellery lying with him," it said.

The authenticity and purity of the hallmarked gold jewellery items with HUID number, purchased by consumer, can also be verified by using verify HUID' in BIS CARE app which can be downloaded from the Play Store.

