Coronavirus impact: RIL's stock pricing in a worst-case scenario

Not long ago, (RIL) was the most fancied stock among investors and was the first Indian company to touch a market value of Rs 10 trillion on November 28, 2019.

However, a chain of recent events, many of which have impacted broader as well, had led to a sharp correction of 40 per cent in the stock from February highs. Concerns on margins in its refining and petrochemical businesses, potential impact of covid-19 on retail sales and possible delay/call-off of its deal with Saudi Aramco and hence debt reduction, are key reasons for the fall. However, analysts now say that the worst seems to be factored in, and the downside from here on appears limited.

In its core refining and petrochemical businesses, refining margins remain weak and the expected gains from 2020 International Maritime Organization (IMO) Fuel Sulphur Regulations have also not materialised due to spread taking a toll on demand. Singapore complex gross refining margin (GRM) at around $1.6 per barrel in Q4'FY2020 has slipped further from $3.2 in Q4FY2019. Further, with demand impacted and higher supplies, polymer prices that had bottomed out in December and were showing some recovery, are also to see delayed gains.





ALSO READ: Coronavirus LIVE: India toll 27, cases 1024; global deaths top 33,000

The telecom business however is among the few triggers that could support the stock. Analysts say that near-term headwinds to RIL's earnings come from lower downstream (petrochemical) margins amid a worsening macro-environment; however, it may be partly mitigated by plausible hike in telecom tariffs at an opportune time. The fact that consumer businesses (telecom, retail, etc) are now seeing increased contribution (now about a third) to RIL's earnings provides comfort.

Analysts are of the view that the stock price nevertheless factors in most of the negatives. In fact, analysts at HSBC say that after sharp decline in share price, the market is discounting a 40 per cent decline in downstream refining and chemical EBITDA margins – lowest in 10 years, zero value for its E&P (exploration and production of oil and gas) and real estate assets, a 40 per cent decline in retail business valuations and a peak net-debt of Rs 3.2 trillion, including part of liabilities associated with fibre InvIT. In simple words, the street is pricing in an extreme down case outcomes across its businesses.



It is in this background that most analysts feel that valuations offer longer term opportunity for investors, and the downside may be limited from current levels. Analysts at BNP Paribas say that with China stabilising somewhat after the impact of covid-19 and widespread prevention measures globally, they expect refining and chemical margins to recover in second half CY20.

Analysts, drawing a parallel between current and Global Financial Crisis in 2008-08, say that the oil & gas stocks are trading below financial crisis levels in terms of valuations. To justify the current stock valuations, FY21 earnings should see up to 75 per cent cut, and oil price should average at $25 a barrel. Not surprising, analysts at HSBC say pessimism leaves room for surprises while BNP Paribas expects fast recovery in changed scenario for

On debt reduction, while the street is now expecting a delayed or called off Saudi Aramco deal looking at weak oil prices, reports indicate that Facebook (FB) is in discussions with to take a minority 10 per cent stake in the latter’s digital business under Jio. Analysts at Kotak Institutional Equities say that FB’s interest, if at all, may perhaps be driven to enhance addressable opportunity in its largest market in terms of subscriber base. Jio’s engagement levels with its own subscribers through the digital ecosystem may have an appeal. The deal, if happens, can help reduce debt.





ALSO READ: A shareholding rejig worth over Rs 9155 crore at Reliance Industries

Analysts such as Abhijeet Bora at Sharekhan say that the stock factors in recent market meltdown, lower refining and petchem margin assumption and delay in potential re-rating given concerns over likely deferment of RIL-Saudi Aramco deal. However, Bora adds that it also ignores the positive of improving growth prospects for the telecom business (potential ARPU hikes) and sustained high growth for the retail business.

Analysts at Emkay Global on Thursday cut their FY21/22 estimated EPS by 25 per cent and 14 per cent, respectively, to building in lower earnings in petchem and refining. Despite the cuts, earnings are expected to grow about 10 per cent each in FY21 and FY22. While they also reduced their target price by 25 per cent to Rs 1,310, they have maintained Buy on the stock. “RIL remains well-poised to outperform a market recovery and we remain overweight,” they note.