Covid-19 impact on sectors: A two-quarter wait before growth picks up

The 22 per cent rise in the Nifty after the sharp fall in March comes amid monetary and fiscal stimuli by various countries and a calibrated relaxation by the Indian government and the central bank. Still, most economic indicators are flashing red, highlighting the pain in the economy.

This also indicates why the Nifty is still 26 per cent down from its 52-week high. Barring a few linked to agriculture, the recovery time for most sectors varies from the second half of FY21 (starting festive season) to eight quarters. The first of a three-part series highlights the issues faced by the auto, ...