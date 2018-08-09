CreditAccess Grameen IPO worth Rs 3.4 billion subscribed 25% on Day 1

Bengaluru-based company CreditAccess Grameen’s initial public offering (IPO) garnered 25 per cent subscription on Wednesday, the first day of the issue. A day earlier, the microfinance lender had allotted eight million shares worth Rs 3.4 billion to 21 anchor investors, at Rs 422 apiece.

Shares were allotted at the top-end of the IPO price band of Rs 422 per share. Neuberger Berman, Eastspring Investments, Pictet, ICICI Prudential Mutual Fund, Sundaram Mutual Fund and Citibank were among the investors that were made allotment under the anchor ...