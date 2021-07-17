Crude set for worst week since March on OPEC+ anxiety, shows data

-
ALSO READ
Oil refiners on the margin amid rising crude prices, muted demand
Markets underestimating oil demand; see Brent at $80: Goldman Sachs
Brent oil benchmark hits 2-year high, WTI crude highest since 2018
Oil climbs as draw in US crude stocks boosts optimism about demand
Explained: Why is India losing sleep over record high vegetable oil prices?
-
Oil headed for the biggest weekly loss since mid-March as a resurgence of Covid-19 and uncertainty around the prospect for an Opec+ deal to increase supply clouded the short-term outlook.
Futures in New York fell 0.6 per cent toward $71 a barrel after closing at the lowest in a month on Thursday. The fast-spreading delta variant is sweeping across the globe, leading to renewed restrictions and curbing fuel demand. The United Arab Emirates is nearing a deal that would give it better terms and allow Opec+ to boost output in the coming months, although details remain scant.
A stronger dollar has also weighed on crude this week, making raw materials priced in the US currency less attractive to investors. The Bloomberg Spot Dollar Index climbed to the highest level since early April on Tuesday.
Oil has run into headwinds in July after climbing in seven of the previous eight months as the global economy recovered from the pandemic. Risks seem to be to tilted to the upside, however, with the International Energy Agency warning Tuesday that the market would significantly tighten if Opec+ doesn’t reach an agreement to lift output. Citigroup is predicting global benchmark Brent will rise above $80 a barrel even if there is a deal.
The need for supplies from Opec will continue to climb, remaining well above the group’s current production and exceeding pre-virus levels by the second half of 2022, the cartel said in a monthly report on Thursday. There may be a lull in the first quarter, however, that could see the market return to surplus.
“The emergence of the delta variant around the globe is threatening more lockdowns and travel restrictions, casting a shadow over the outlook for energy demand,” said Margaret Yang, a strategist at DailyFX in Singapore. The Opec+ saga is “feeding uncertainties on the supply-side,” she added.
Indonesia, Southeast Asia’s largest economy, surpassed India in new daily cases this week, cementing its position as Asia’s new virus epicenter, while several of its neighbours are also seeing record case numbers. Melbourne entered a snap lockdown after Sydney extended restrictions through the end of July. Los Angeles County told its residents they must wear masks indoors — even the vaccinated — following a surge in cases.
The UAE’s energy ministry issued a statement acknowledging talks with Saudi Arabia, but said no agreement had yet been reached with the whole of Opec+. While the market needs extra barrels, a compromised deal with the UAE may open the door for other members to redress their own grievances.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU