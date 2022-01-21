JUST IN
You are here: Home » Markets » Cryptocurrency » news

This textile stock hits record high after 15 years on strong Q3 results
Business Standard

Amid risk aversion in equities, Bitcoin plunges to lowest level since Aug

The largest cryptocurrency dropped as much as 7.4% to $38,261, while second-ranked Ether slid below $3,000.

Topics
cryptocurrencies | Bitcoin

Joanna Ossinger | Bloomberg 

Photo: Bloomberg
Photo: Bloomberg

Cryptocurrencies sank Friday, taking Bitcoin to the lowest level in more than five months as risk aversion again swept across global markets.

The largest cryptocurrency dropped as much as 7.4% to $38,261, while second-ranked Ether slid below $3,000. Digital tokens overall have shed some $1 trillion in value since a November peak, according to CoinMarketCap data.

Bitcoin and the broader crypto market remain subject to the whims of macro variables,” Fundstrat Digital Asset Research strategists Sean Farrell and Will McEvoy wrote in a note.

Virtual coins have become emblematic of a retreat in speculative investments sparked by the prospect of tighter monetary policy in the U.S. Bitcoin of late has tracked swings in technology stocks, which have been under pressure, with the Nasdaq 100 tumbling into a correction on Thursday.

Bitcoin tumbles below $40,000 to lowest level in five months

Other cryptocurrencies also dropped, such as Binance Coin, Cardano and Solana.

A technical pattern based on a momentum indicator known as the weekly relative strength index hinted at the possibility that Bitcoin’s slump might be due a breather. The indicator on Friday fell into a region that in the past accompanied floors in Bitcoin selloffs.

Bitcoin has soared in the past several years, partially on controversial narratives around institutional adoption and its possible role as a portfolio hedge. Its gyrations during a volatile time for global markets have undercut some of those claims.

ALSO READ: Crypto bloodbath: Bitcoin ETF goes from boom to bust after record US debut

Bitcoin is up more than fourfold in the past two years but has shed about $30,000 since reaching a record high in November of almost $69,000.

Dear Reader,


Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.

As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.

Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.

Digital Editor

First Published: Fri, January 21 2022. 14:25 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.