CSB Bank's IPO opens Friday; should you subscribe? Here's what analysts say

Nearly a century-old private lender CSB Bank, is set to launch its initial public offer (IPO) on Friday, November 22. The bank, which primarily caters to small and medium enterprises (SMEs), plans to raise up to Rs 410 crore to expand its Tier-I capital. The offer is a mix of fresh issue and offer for sale (OFS) within a price-band of Rs 193 –Rs 195.



The will remain open till November 26, while allotment would be made on December 2, 2019. The shares would be listed on, both, the NSE and BSE on December 4.

Here are the key things you need to know before investing:

ABOUT THE COMPANY

Formerly known as Catholic Syrian Bank, the Kerala-based lender has presence in Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, and Karnataka. With a customer base of nearly 1.3 million people (as on March 31, 2019), it’s credit portfolio includes sector like agriculture, MSMEs, education, and housing.

In 2018, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) allowed Fairfax India (via FIH Mauritius Investments Ltd) to acquire a controlling 51 per cent stake in the bank. Apart from Fairfax, ICICI Lombard General Insurance, HDFC Life Insurance, ICICI Prudential Life Insurance, The Federal Bank, Way2Wealth Securities and Edelweiss Tokio Life Insurance, too, hold a stake in the bank.

As on September 30, 2019, CSB had a network of 412 branches (excluding 3 service and 3 asset recovery branches) and 290 ATMs.

FINANCIAL PERFORMANCE

For the six months ending September 2019, the bank logged a cumulative net profit of Rs 44.27 crore. It, however, had reported net loss worth Rs 65.69 crore, Rs 127.09 crore, and Rs 57.99 crore in FY19, FY18, and FY17, respectively. The bank’s revenue at the end of H1FY20 was Rs 816.7 crore, and total assets stood at Rs 17,323.25 crore.

Further, the lender improved its asset quality and reduced the gross non-performing asset ratio, i.e. the proportion of assets turning bad out of the total gross advances, from 7.25 per cent in FY17 to 4.87 per cent in FY19. For the first half of the current fiscal, the GNPA ratio stood at 2.86 per cent. Similarly, the net NPA ratio (NNPA) nearly halved between FY17 and FY19.

That apart, the net interest margin (NIM), too, improved from 2.11 per cent (FY17) to 3.43 per cent (H1FY20).

ABOUT THE OFFER

A total of 21.02 million equity shares are being offered for an aggregate amount of Rs 409.68 crore. Of this, fresh issue constitutes 1.24 million equity shares, while 19.78 million shares will be put on the block as OFS.

The price band has been fixed at Rs 193 to Rs 195, and the bids can be applied for a minimum of 75 shares and its multiples.

Besides, 75 per cent of the offer is kept aside for qualified institutional buyers (QIBs), 15 per cent is reserved for non-institutional investors and 10 per cent for retail investors.

SHOULD YOU SUBSCRIBE?

Given the bank’s consistent improvement in asset quality and turnaround performance in this financial year, analysts suggest subscribing to the public offer.

“The stock can be a good play from a long-term perspective… Nearly 60 per cent of the bank’s portfolio is made of SME and secured gold ornaments which are safe bets. Going ahead, we expect the bank to report better return on equity (RoE) and consistently improve its performance,” says Yuvraj Choudhary, an analyst at Anand Rathi Shares and Stock Brokers.

Gold loans represented 31 per cent of the total loans outstanding as on March 31, 2019, as per the bank’s DRHP. In financial years 2017, 2018, and 2019, defaults in the portfolio constituted 0.25 per cent, 0.40 per cent, and 0.12 per cent, respectively.

“The bank is fairly valued at 1.7x of Price/Book value considering the financial performance,” says Umesh Mehta, head of research at Samco Securities.

The bank’s stable management, which is responsible for the turnaround financial performance, especially for asset quality, he says, provides confidence in the bank’s future plans. However, concentrated presence in the southern region could affect expansion plans, he adds.