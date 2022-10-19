JUST IN
MFs see rise in redemption pressure amid spike in inflows across categories
Fund houses rush to acquire talent as tightening of compliance rules weighs
AMCs to freeze non-PAN card MF portfolios from April 2023, says AMFI
MF assets rise to Rs 39.88 trn in Sep on higher inflows into SIPs: Amfi
Net inflows into equity MFs jump 130% to Rs 14,100 crore in September
Axis AMC eyes Rs 100 cr from Nasdaq 100 fund of fund during primary sales
Sebi makes OTP validation a must for mutual fund investments from FY24
Sebi extends two-factor authentication for MF subscription transactions
Mutual funds, DIIs turn net buyers as market falls; FPIs net sellers
Merger between LIC MF and IDBI MF in advanced stage: LIC Mutual Fund MD
Oil prices tick up in volatile trade as US stocks fall on tight market
Business Standard

Days of delivering sub-par returns may soon come to an end for debt funds

The YTM of most debt funds tops 6.5%, indicating that they can at least do better than FDs in the near future

Topics
Debt Funds | Mutual Funds | Fixed deposits

Abhishek Kumar  |  Mumbai 

funds
The elevated YTMs come as a relief for debt funds after their poor performance and heightened interest rate risk led to high redemptions in the last one year.

Debt funds' performance struggle may be coming to an end. After delivering sub-par returns the past few years-- due to the low interest earned on their debt holdings and the sustained hike in key RBI rates--debt funds are finally at a stage where they can outpace inflation and deliver slightly higher returns than bank fixed deposits (FD).

First Published: Wed, October 19 2022. 17:50 IST

