Petrol price at Rs 90.74, diesel at Rs 81.12 per litre in national capital

Petrol and diesel prices witnessed a minor surge in the national capital and stood at Rs 90.74 and Rs 81.12 per litre, respectively on Wednesday.
The petrol prices were increased by 19 paise per litre and diesel by 21 paise in Delhi.
Rates have been increased across the country and differ from state to state depending on the incidence of value-added tax.
In Mumbai, the price of petrol and diesel stood at Rs 97.12 and Rs 88.19 per litre respectively.
The price of petrol and diesel in Chennai was Rs 92.70 and Rs 86.09 per litre respectively and Rs 90.92 and Rs 83.98 per litre in Kolkata.
Meanwhile, Congress slammed Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the rise in the prices of petrol and diesel.
"Elections are over, Modi ji has shown taken off his mask, petrol-diesel prices started increasing; Modi ji, now it has been proved that you decide the price of petrol and diesel, not oil companies," tweeted Madhya Pradesh Congress in Hindi.
They also shared a newspaper clipping whose headline reads "Petrol and diesel prices increased as soon as elections are over. Petrol in Bhopal up by 24 and diesel by 22 paise.
