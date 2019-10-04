Derivatives strategy on Tata Motors by HDFC Securities

Buy October 125 Call at Rs 7 | Stop loss Rs 4.5 | Target Rs 13

Rationale:

-- We have seen long build up in the Tata Motor futures’, where we have seen rise in Open Interest with price rising by 6 per cent.



-- Stock price formed bullish engulfing pattern on the daily chart



-- RSI oscillator has formed positive divergence on the daily and weekly chart



