Derivatives strategy on Tata Motors by HDFC Securities

-
ALSO READ
Derivatives strategy on Hero MotoCorp by HDFC Securities
Here's a derivative strategy from HDFC Securities for BPCL
Derivatives strategy by HDFC Securities: Buy Oct Future for Reliance Ind
Here's a derivative strategy from HDFC Securities for Tech Mahindra
Here's a derivative strategy from HDFC Securities for IndusInd Bank
-
Buy Tata Motors October 125 Call at Rs 7 | Stop loss Rs 4.5 | Target Rs 13
Rationale:
-- We have seen long build up in the Tata Motor futures’, where we have seen rise in Open Interest with price rising by 6 per cent.
-- Stock price formed bullish engulfing pattern on the daily chart
-- RSI oscillator has formed positive divergence on the daily and weekly chart
-- RSI oscillator has formed positive divergence on the daily and weekly chart.
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU