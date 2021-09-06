Edelweiss Financial Services raises Rs 400 crore through NCDs

-
ALSO READ
Edelweiss Financial Services shares locked in 5% lower circuit
Corporate affairs ministry probes irregularities at Edelweiss' ARC Arm
Edelweiss Fin Services reports Rs 637-cr net profit for Mar quarter
Edelweiss arm looks to launch new credit funds in 2021 to tap demand
Fund raising via NCDs drops 29% in FY21 on decline in credit ratings
-
Edelweiss Financial Services Ltd (EFSL) Monday said it has raised Rs 400 crore through issuance of non-convertible debentures (NCDs).
The company said the issue has seen significant demand in the retail segment with a total collection of Rs 279.106 crore.
Almost 50 per cent of the total issue size got subscribed for five-year and 10-year tenure, a company release said.
"The issue has been oversubscribed which shows the faith that investors across categories have in our diversified model and the appetite for high quality financial papers that offer competitive interest rates," EFSL Chairman and Managing Director Rashesh Shah said in the release.
The NCD issue has seen interest from investors across series and tenures offering annual, monthly, and cumulative interest options with the effective annual yield ranging from 9.09 per cent to 9.70 per cent, the release.
The NCDs have been rated Acuite AA (read as ACUITE double A) (Outlook: Negative) by Acuite Ratings and Research and [ICRA]A+ (Negative) by ICRA Limited".
The issue opened on August 17, 2021 and closed on September 6, 2021. The NCDs will be listed on BSE.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU