Equity flows jump 75% in January; MF industry's asset-base at a new high

The uptick in the broader markets has revived risk-appetite among mutual fund (MF) investors, with the industry seeing a 75 per cent jump in equity flows month-on-month (MoM) in January. Mid- and small-cap schemes garnered over one-third of the flows. Investor flows to small- and mid-cap funds improved 154 per cent and 126 per cent, respectively, over the previous month.

Small-cap funds garnered Rs 1,072 crore in January, while mid-cap funds collected Rs 1,798 crore. Overall, equity flows stood at Rs 7,877 crore. Fund managers have been bullish on a broader market recovery, but say ...