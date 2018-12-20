Equity Mutual fund witnesses inflow of Rs 84.1 bn in Nov, lowest in 3-month

schemes registered a net inflow of Rs 84.14 billion in November, making it the lowest in three months, mainly due to a volatile market.

With this, the total inflow in equities has reached over Rs 822 billion during the current financial year so far (April-November), according to data from the in (Amfi).

According to the data, equity and equity-linked saving schemes saw an inflow of Rs 84.14 billion in November, much lower than Rs 126.22 billion registered in the preceding month.

In September, such schemes had witnessed an inflow of Rs 111.72 billion and Rs 8,3.75 billion in August.

"We appreciate the maturity shown by in staying invested in the markets, in spite of the volatility over the last few months," N S Venkatesh said.

"As becomes the fastest-growing and with inflation rates slowing down, equities are expected to perform better in the near future," he added.

The Systematic Investment Plan (SIP) contribution continues to be the same at Rs 79.85 billion in November as compared to last month.

Overall, the industry saw a net infusion of Rs 1.4 trillion last month.

Liquid funds attracted Rs 1.36 trillion, gold exchange-traded funds saw a net inflow of Rs 100 million after witnessing a pull-out in the past several months. In contrast, income funds saw a withdrawal of Rs 65.18 billion