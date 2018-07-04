Mutual funds' asset base surges 20% to Rs 23.4 trillion in Apr-Jun quarter

Mutual funds' asset base rose to Rs 23.40 trillion in April-June quarter, a 20 per cent surge from the year-ago period driven by participation from and a spirited investor awareness campaign by the industry.

The asset base of the industry, comprising 42 players, was Rs 23.05 trillion in the preceding quarter, showing a growth of just 1.5 per cent on quarterly basis, according to the data by in India (Amfi).

The total asset base of all the fund houses put together was Rs 19.52 trillion in April-June 2017.

Industry experts attributed year-on-year growth to strong participation from retail investors, especially from smaller towns.

Besides, investor awareness campaigns by the industry and phenomenal growth in systematic plans also helped in the growth of assets under management.

" Sahi Hai', the investor awareness campaign being run by under guidance from Sebi, has generated a lot of interest among potential investors, who are now looking at as a preferred option," NS Venkatesh said.

He further said, "Mutual funds will continue to see strong inflows, despite the recent volatility. Inflows through the SIP SIP from and flows from B30 cities, continue to remain robust".

Of the 42 fund houses, as many as 33 mutual funds (MFs) witnessed growth in their asset base during the period under review as compared to April-June quarter of 2017-18, while eight saw decline in their AUMs. Besides, the assets base of has not been included.

MF continued to be the largest with an AUM of Rs 3101.6 billion (excluding fund of funds) at the end of June quarter, followed by HDFC MF (Rs 3068.4 billion).

With an asset base of Rs 2492. 70 billion, Life MF has bagged the third spot replacing Reliance MF, which has an AUM of Rs 2404.4 billion. SBI MF has an asset base of Rs 2331.14 billion.