F&O Strategy: Nandish Shah recommends a Bull spread on IDFC

-
ALSO READ
Here is a derivative strategy on DLF by HDFC Securities
Bull run turns into a bear chase: Market drops second straight day
Here is a derivative strategy on Marico by Nandish Shah of HDFC Securities
Here's why HDFC Securities recommends a Bull spread on IDFC February series
Derivative analyst Nandish Shah advises a Bull spread strategy on BANKNIFTY
-
Bull spread Strategy on IDFC LTD
Buy IDFC MARCH 65 CALL at Rs 1.80 & simultaneously sell 70 CALL at Rs 0.60
Lot Size 10,000
Cost of the strategy Rs 1.20 (Rs 12,000 per strategy)
Maximum profit Rs 38,000 If IDFC Ltd closes at or above 70 on 31 March expiry.
Breakeven Point Rs 66.20
Rationales:
- We have seen long build up in the IDFC future where we have seen 10 per cent addition(Prov) in Open Interest with price rising by 6 per cent.
- Stock price has broken out from the downward sloping trendline, adjoining the highs of 01-Feb and 21-March 2022.
- Momentum Oscillators like RSI and MFI are placed above 50 and sloping upwards on the daily chart, Indicating strength in the current uptrend.
- Plus DI is trading above minus DI while ADX line is placed above 25, Indicating momentum in the current uptrend.
Disclaimer: Nandish Shah is Technical Research Analyst at HDFC Securities. He doesn't hold any position in the stock. Views are personal.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU