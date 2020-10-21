FCI garners Rs 8,000 cr via issuance of bonds on private placement basis

-
ALSO READ
Centre says up to 75 cr beneficiaries got free grains under PMGKAY
Tweak FCI's procurement strategies to boost rice exports: Expert panel
Immediate paddy procurement at MSP in Punjab, Haryana amid farm bill stir
Hungry for nutrition
MSP procurement of kharif paddy begins immediately in Punjab, Haryana: Govt
-
State-owned Food Corporation of India (FCI) on Wednesday raised Rs 8,000 crore through issuance ofbonds on private placement basis using BSE BOND platform.
FCI, the government's nodal agency to procure and distribute foodgrains, received a total of 351 bids on the platform for Rs 27,392.40 crore, which was over 13.5 times of the issue size, BSE said in a statement.
The BSE BOND platform was launched in July, 2016, to facilitate online bidding for debt securities on private placement basis.
The exchange said it is steering its efforts to help India Inc in raising funds during the COVID-19 pandemic. In this month,corporate bonds and commercial papers of over Rs 1 lakh crore got listed at BSE.
In2020-21, the exchange's debt platforms have enabled corporate India to list debt instruments (bonds and commercial papers) worth Rs 8.32 lakh crore.
The exchange said it has a dominant market share in corporate debt listing and distribution owing to its superior technology, better service and good reach across various cities in India.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU