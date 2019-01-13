Five of top-10 most valued firms add Rs 43,689 cr in m-cap; ITC, Infy shine

Five of the top-10 most valued firms together added Rs 43,689.89 crore in market valuation last week, with and contributing most to the overall gain. Gainers from the top-10 list are ITC, HDFC, Infosys, and ICICI Bank; while Reliance Industries Ltd (RIL), TCS, Bank, HUL and Kotak Mahindra Bank suffered losses in their market capitalisation (m-cap) for the week ended Friday.

The of soared Rs 17,941.73 crore to Rs 3,61,773.90 crore and that of jumped Rs 10,026.05 crore to Rs 2,98,684.46 crore.

ICICI Bank's valuation zoomed Rs 8,378.07 crore to Rs 2,43,822.14 crore and that of jumped Rs 4,506.92 crore to Rs 2,70,013.40 crore.

The of moved up by Rs 2,837.12 crore to Rs 3,41,770.70 crore.

On the other hand, the valuation of Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) slumped Rs 12,007.63 crore to Rs 6,91,170.50 crore.

Kotak Mahindra Bank's fell Rs 4,829.04 crore to Rs 2,32,958.82 crore and that of Hindustan Unilever Ltd (HUL) dropped Rs 2,575.93 crore to Rs 3,82,785.70 crore.

Bank's valuation dipped Rs 1,522.93 crore to Rs 5,74,399.48 crore and that of fell Rs 728.93 crore to Rs 6,95,910.71 crore.

In the ranking of top-10 firms, once again became the number one firm on Friday, with taking the second spot, followed by HDFC

Bank, HUL, ITC, HDFC, Infosys, SBI, ICICI Bank and Kotak Mahindra Bank.

Over the last week, the Sensex gained 314.74 points to close at 36,009.84 on Friday.