FMCG stocks seen as safer bet as prospects in other sectors not encouraging

The management commentary from most fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) majors for the April-June 2019 quarter (first quarter, or Q1) results so far, with respect to demand recovery, has not been very positive.

For instance, the management of India’s largest FMCG company — Hindustan Unilever (HUL) — during a Q1 analyst call said, “Looking ahead, we expect near-term demand to remain subdued, given the macroeconomic conditions.” The question is, will this lead to a significant correction in FMCG valuations? Analysts believe that might not be the ...