Foreigners' interest in India remains intact for now, says Samir Arora

It has been an eventful 2020 for the markets thus far. Provided there are no further shocks — like bankruptcy of Vodafone Idea — the equity markets should again deliver reasonable performance, SAMIR ARORA, founder and fund manager, Helios Capital, tells Puneet Wadhwa.

Edited excerpts: How do you see the markets play out over the next six months? The markets, on an overall basis, look reasonable right now. The broader markets have not done well for the past two years, but it seems that the markets are expanding in terms of stocks that are now doing well as compared to ...