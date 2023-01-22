JUST IN
Axis Bank in talks to issue 10-year infra bonds worth Rs 5,000 crore
Over 70% of PMS plans, investment vehicle for the wealthy, lagged in 2022
Sensex, Nifty fall for 2nd day on global economic slowdown concerns
Layoff season continues: Wipro fires 452 freshers on performance grounds
Jio's Q3 profit rises 28% on higher revenue and lower finance cost
Reliance Retail net profit increases 6.2% to Rs 2,400 crore in Dec quarter
Market regulator Sebi intensifies drive against front-running violations
RBL Bank's Q3 results: Net profit jumps 34% YoY on firm NII growth
Sebi amends rules; intermediaries require prior nod for change in control
If you have only one exchange, you have a problem: BSE chief Ramamurthy
You are here: Home » Markets » News
Gold, silver prices rise in early trade; yellow metal selling at Rs 52,350
icon-arrow-left
Business Standard

Four of top-10 firms add Rs 82,481 cr in mcap; HDFC Bank, Adani Total shine

The valuation of HDFC Bank rallied Rs 33,432.65 crore to Rs 9,26,187.54 crore, the most among the top-10 firms

Topics
mcap | HDFC Bank | Tata Consultancy Services

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

At present, the headroom for FPI investment in HDFC Bank is 7.5 per cent

Four of the 10 most valued firms together added Rs 82,480.67 crore in market valuation last week, with HDFC Bank and Adani Total Gas emerging as the top gainers.

While Infosys and HDFC were the other gainers, Reliance Industries, Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), ICICI Bank, Hindustan Unilever, State Bank of India and Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) faced erosion from their market valuation.

Last week, the 30-share BSE benchmark Sensex climbed 360.59 points or 0.59 per cent.

The valuation of HDFC Bank rallied Rs 33,432.65 crore to Rs 9,26,187.54 crore, the most among the top-10 firms.

Adani Total Gas, the new entrant to the coveted list, added Rs 22,667.1 crore, taking its market valuation to Rs 4,30,933.09 crore.

HDFC's valuation jumped Rs 17,144.18 crore to Rs 4,96,067.07 crore and that of Infosys climbed Rs 9,236.74 crore to Rs 6,41,921.69 crore.

However, the market capitalisation (mcap) of Hindustan Unilever tumbled Rs 17,246 crore to Rs 5,98,758.09 crore.

The valuation of Reliance Industries tanked Rs 16,676.24 crore to Rs 16,52,604.31 crore.

The mcap of LIC went lower by Rs 8,918.25 crore to Rs 4,41,864.34 crore and that of State Bank of India declined by Rs 7,095.07 crore to reach Rs 5,28,426.26 crore.

The market valuation of TCS fell by Rs 4,592.11 crore to Rs 12,30,045 crore and that of ICICI Bank dipped Rs 1,960.45 crore to Rs 6,07,345.37 crore.

Reliance Industries remained the most valued domestic firm, followed by TCS, HDFC Bank, Infosys, ICICI Bank, Hindustan Unilever, State Bank of India (SBI), HDFC, LIC and Adani Total Gas.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on mcap

First Published: Sun, January 22 2023. 10:14 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.