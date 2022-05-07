FPI selling extends to 8th straight month, pulls out over Rs 6k-cr in May

-
ALSO READ
FPIs turn net buyers of equities in Jan so far; invest Rs 3,202 cr
What are FPIs & domestic investors thinking about the market?
Domestic equity mutual funds and FPIs power the bull-run in 2021
IT, banking, energy topped selloff in Feb as FPIs pulled out $4.7 bn
Rs 1.4-trn outflow, equity market sees worst sell-off by FPIs in FY22
-
Continuing its selling spree for the seventh consecutive month, foreign portfolio investors have pulled out Rs 17,144 crore from the Indian equity market in April. In May too, the trend remained the same.
The recent pullout was triggered due to an aggressive rate hike by the US Federal Reserve, which is a negative for Indian investors.
Analysts say foreign flows are likely to remain volatile in the near term amid the high prospect of aggressive rate hikes globally and the headwinds in terms of higher crude prices, and rising Inflation.
FPIs remained net sellers for seven months to March 2022, withdrawing a massive net amount of Rs 1.65 lakh crore from equities.
The ongoing geopolitical environment following Russia's invasion of Ukraine also weighed on FPIs buying sentiment.
"FPIs continued selling in the early days of May also with a net sell figure of Rs 6723.59 cr through May 6," said V.K. Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist at Geojit Financial Services.
Since markets have turned very weak globally FPIs may continue to sell perhaps with reduced volume.
"Even after the recent correction in the market, valuations are not cheap. Perhaps, if Nifty corrects another 5 per cent from the current levels, FPIs are likely to turn buyers."
--IANS
ad/ksk/
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU