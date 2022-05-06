Bank unions protest RBI order to keep branches open Sunday for LIC IPO

-
ALSO READ
RBI asks ASBA designated bank branches to remain open on Sunday for LIC IPO
LIC IPO opens today. Should you subscribe? What brokerages suggest
LIC IPO fully subscribed on day 2 of opening; offer closes on May 9
Positive start: LIC's mega share sale subscribed 67% on first day
Should you take a slice of the LIC IPO pie?
-
Bank officers union AIBOC has objected to the RBI's decision to open ASBA-designated branches on Sunday to facilitate subscription to the public offer of LIC, saying it will serve no purpose as most of the applications are filed digitally.
Most of the branches are ASBA (Application Supported by Blocked Amount) designated with rapid digitisation.
"Considering extensive usage of online subscription of IPO among the investors, we are of the considered view that most of the branches will not get even a single application on Sunday in the physical format. In such circumstances, the decision to keep open all the bank branches is per se farcical and banks cannot afford to bear such humongous expenditure," AIBOC said in a statement.
This has naturally created angst and displeasure among the officers fraternity of the banks, who are actually the drivers of the industry, the All India Bank Officers' Confederation (AIBOC) said.
While the DIPAM has been over-enthusiastic to ask branches to work on holiday, it said, the RBI has not assessed the actual requirement to keep all the branches open.
The decision will not yield any result rather impose huge financial burden which is estimated to be more than Rs 100 crore on account of employee compensation and other operational costs to keep the branches open on a holiday, it said.
Considering all these aspects, the RBI should review its decision and recall its order of opening branches on Sunday, the union said.
The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Wednesday had directed banks that all ASBA-designated branches will remain open for public on Sunday to facilitate processing of applications for LIC's initial public offering (IPO).
State-owned LIC's IPO, the country's biggest ever offer, closes on May 9. There will be bidding on May 7 (Saturday) and May 8 (Sunday) as well.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU