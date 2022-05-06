Investors' wealth tumbles more than Rs 4.47 trn amid market drubbing

Investors became poorer by over Rs 4.47 lakh crore on Friday as faced severe drubbing, mirroring weak trends in global equities.

The 30-share BSE benchmark dived 866.65 points or 1.56 per cent to settle at 54,835.58. During the day, it tumbled 1,115.48 points or 2 per cent to 54,586.75.

Tracking an extremely weak trend in equities, the market capitalisation of BSE-listed firms tumbled Rs 4,47,172.57 crore to Rs 2,55,17,716.80 crore.

Weak global markets, unabated foreign fund outflows and firm crude oil prices played spoilsport for equities.

Foreign institutional investors offloaded shares worth Rs 2,074.74 crore on Thursday, according to stock exchange data.

Elsewhere in Asia, in Hong Kong, Shanghai and Korea settled significantly lower, while Tokyo ended higher.

Exchanges in Europe were trading in the negative zone in the afternoon session.

Stock exchanges in the US fell sharply in the overnight trade on Thursday.

Meanwhile, international oil benchmark Brent crude jumped 2.01 per cent to USD 113.3 per barrel.

"The single important factor roiling global equity is the reemergence of inflation as a major threat and market's scepticism over the central banks' ability to contain inflation without triggering a sharp economic slowdown.

"Nasdaq is at one-year lows and S&P 500 appears to be moving in that direction. India cannot remain uncoupled from this trend particularly when FPIs are on a selling spree and have more firepower to remain bearish," said V K Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist at Geojit Financial Services.

From the Sensex pack, Bajaj Finance, Axis Bank, Bajaj Finserv, Nestle, Wipro, HDFC, Infosys, HDFC Bank and UltraTech Cement were the major laggards.

In contrast, Tech Mahindra, PowerGrid, ITC, SBI and NTPC were among the gainers.

In the broader market, the BSE smallcap gauge declined 2.10 per cent and midcap index dipped 2.06 per cent.

Almost all BSE sectoral indices ended lower, with realty tumbling 3.53 per cent, followed by metal (3.10 per cent), basic materials (2.80 per cent), consumer durables (2.41 per cent) and IT (2.27 per cent). Utilities and power settled higher.

As many as 2,519 stocks declined, while 835 advanced and 106 remained unchanged.

"Indian equities witnessed a sharp sell-off in line with global peers on the back of concerns over economic growth due to rising inflation. Further, higher bond yields as well as continued FIIs selling added to the overall pressure," said Siddhartha Khemka, Head - Retail Research, Motilal Oswal Financial Services Ltd.

